UAE: Students taking CBSE exams find time to enjoy Eid Al Fitr holidays

Downtime between revisions helps them rejuvenate, they say

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 6:26 PM

Students taking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term II board exams in the UAE are trying to manage their downtime and stay fresh during this period as the examinations fall during the Eid Al Fitr holidays this year.

While some Grade 12 students sat for the Hindi Elective and Core paper(s) on May 2, others are gearing up for the Sociology exam on May 6 and Chemistry exam on May 7.

Most students aver that the break makes them feel more relaxed and being in control during the otherwise stressful period.

As its a nine-day break for Eid Al Fitr in the UAE this year, students are taking the time to get together with family and friends during the festival.

Irfan Mohammed says, “I have Chemistry exams on May 7, but I have been enjoying with my family and friends on and off. After all, one needs to de-stress and unwind sometimes. The downtime helps you to feel rejuvenated. Besides, we had a month-long holiday before the start of our board exams. So, we got enough time for preparations. It’s all about proper time management. I visited some relatives during Eid and this helped me relax.”

Students reiterated that revision is imperative, but they have been spending time with family or been in the company of loved ones during this festival. Therefore, finding a balance is key.

Grade 12 student at Millennium School Dubai, Ishan says, “Covid-19 had forced people to stay indoors for the past two years. I have an exam coming up this Saturday, but I went out to Dubai Festival City with my family on Monday. Then occasionally, I have also been going out for dinners. However, you do have a lingering thought somewhere that exams are round the corner. But having said that, one can’t pause one’s life just because of exams. Instead, managing your downtime and finding out what works for you will be able to make you feel happier and better perform in the exams.”

Grade 12 student of DPS Dubai, Aoyishi Chakrabarti says, “As the exams will go on for a long time we must try and keep up the tempo. While I spend long hours doing my revision, I also take short breaks and enjoy some quality time in between with family. It is equally important. You must reward yourself and improve work efficiency as my exams will only end on June 15. So, to keep the momentum going, according to me, this is only possible by taking meaningful breaks in between. Dubai has multiple offerings during Eid and the city becomes extra vibrant especially during the festivities. Going out occasionally during the long exam period can lead to positive reinforcements allowing examinees to keep going longer and performing better.”