UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces formation of Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment

Institution is tasked with developing and implementing educational programmes up to secondary level

Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 3:47 PM

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued decree for formation of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment.

This move seeks to enhance the quality of education provided to citizens and residents attending schools that are part of the Establishment. It also wants to prepare students for university admission locally or abroad through providing the highest quality of education.

According to the Law, the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment is tasked with developing and implementing educational programmes up to secondary level, in accordance with various accredited curricula in the country. It will also provide degrees to students who complete accredited educational programmes.

The institution is also tasked with attracting highly qualified teachers and signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with educational entities in Dubai and outside the country to promote the education sector in Dubai. In addition, it will work to enhance the quality of education provided to students.

The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment will also establish its own schools in the Emirate or abroad, either on its own or through a partnership with the private sector.

The Law also outlines the organisational structure of the Establishment, which includes the Board of Trustees and the Executive Team. The Board of Trustees will be appointed through a decree issued by the Chairman of The Executive Council and will serve for a three-year term. The Board of Trustees will consist of five members, including the chairman and vice chairman.

The Executive Team of the Establishment will include a CEO and a number of administrative, finance and technical staff, who will manage the Establishment’s operational activities. The Executive Team will be subject to Law No. (8) of 2018 Concerning the Management of the Government of Dubai Human Resources. The Establishment’s school faculty will be subject to

HR regulations that are approved by the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment’s Board of Trustees.

The Law also outlines the responsibilities of the Board of Trustees, as well as the procedures for appointing the CEO of the Establishment, among others.

Furthermore, the Law stipulates that the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment will assume all responsibilities and functions of the Rashid School for Boys and the Latifa School for Girls, which are currently being overseen by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. The Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment will take charge of both of the schools’ assets and liabilities. Furthermore, all faculty members and staff from the two schools will be transferred to the Establishment without any prejudice to their rights.

The Board of Trustees of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment will issue decisions to implement this Law.

The Law annuls any other legislation that may contradict it, and is effective from its date of publication in the Official Gazette.