UAE: Sharjah Ruler issues decree to establish University of Khorfakkan

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Decree-Law No. (1) for 2022 on the organisation of the University of Khorfakkan.

The Decree-Law stipulated that the university be a non-profit Arab academic institution, with legal personality and capacity necessary to achieve its goals. The University of Khorfakkan shall have financial and administrative independence and be owned by the government. The main headquarters of the university will be in Khorfakkan, and it is permissible, by a decision of the president, to establish branches for it inside or outside the Emirate.

The university aims to form a human scientific personality based on Islamic values, Arab originality and scientific development, achieving balanced growth in the personality of students studying at the university, and preparing theoretically trained human competencies.

The university also seeks to sponsor and encourage scientific research with the aim of achieving scientific development, in addition to offering and developing higher education programmes, strengthening cultural and scientific ties with other universities, higher education institutes and Arab and foreign scientific bodies, forming partnerships with government and private agencies, and responding to and interacting with the needs of society.

According to the Decree-Law, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah shall be the President of the University and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and he may authorise other members of the Council in all or some of his powers in the Council, provided that the administration of the university, each in his field of competence, in accordance with the provisions of the Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations:

1. Board of Trustees.

2. University Director.

3. Deans Council.

The Decree-law stipulated that the university would consist of colleges, institutes, research, education and training centres, and scientific institutions determined by decisions issued by the University president based on the proposal of the director and the approval of the Council. The university, in all its faculties, institutes, centres and academic, administrative, financial and societal departments, is subject in all its affairs to the laws and legislation in force in the country.

According to the Decree-law, teaching at Khorfakkan University will be in both Arabic and English. According to the nature of the approved study programmes, the Council may approve some other languages for teaching or training at the university if the nature of some of the approved study programmes so requires.

In accordance to the Decree-law, the University of Sharjah is mandated to take academic, administrative and financial measures to enable the University of Khorfakkan to fully operate during a transitional period not exceeding three years from the date of issuance of this Decree-law.

The decree-law included various legal and organisational items for the university, such as financial resources, the general budget, final provisions, and others.