UAE schools record outstanding results in GCSE exams

Several students score straight Grade 9s in first written examination since Covid-19 pandemic

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:35 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 5:47 PM

Students in the UAE have given a stellar performance in the GCSE results that came out today, with several students scoring straight 9s in their exams.

This is the first time that students have written their GCSE exam since the Covid-19 pandemic. For the last two years, grades were issued based on teachers' assessments.

“It came as no surprise that students in the UAE have performed really strongly,” said Jared Nolan, Director of UK Curriculum Schools at Taaleem Education UAE.

“We are incredibly lucky that that here, the transition from school to online learning and back was done exceptionally well. Students’ education didn’t suffer as much as in some parts of the world.”

At the Taaleem network, over 40% of exam entries were awarded at the top grade of 9-8 (equivalent to A*) with 61% of exam entries were awarded at 9-7 (A*/A).

For GEMS Education, it was a day of incredible rewards. Of the 3,128 students from schools that took the exams this year, more than 1,500 students achieved top grades of 9-8 (equivalent to A*), 42% of entries attained grades 9-7 (A*-A), and 82% of entries were awarded grades 9-4 (A*-C).

From the network, Jumeirah College Dubai saw 55% at 9-8 (A*), GEMS Wellington International School returned 39% of all grades at 9-8 (A*), GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail secured 30% of all grades at 9-8 (A*) and GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis had 31% of all grades at 9-8 (A*).

“Our students are surpassing the UK national average and every single one of them, regardless of their grades, should be proud of their achievements,” said Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education

Brighton College Dubai announced that its second cohort of GCSE pupils collectively achieved 26% Grade 9 and 50% Grade 9 - 8 (A*). The highest grades in the College were awarded to Head Pupil, Habibah Rashwan, who underwent a major spinal surgery in the run up to the exams, forcing her to attend six weeks of classes remotely and to sit exams whilst still recovering from the operation.

Brighton College Al Ain recorded an even higher percentage of Grade 9s being awarded to pupils compared to the last time GCSE examinations were undertaken in-person in 2019. Pupils achieved very strong results across the sciences, with 63% of pupils achieving the top grade (7-9), and 77% of pupils achieving top grades (7-9) across the Humanities.

Students of Safa Community School (SCS) achieved 23.2% Grade 9 and 43.7% of entries attained grades 9-7 (A*-A).

“As a cohort of students, we have seen how hard they have worked over the last two years,” said Leanne Fridd, Principal of SCS. “We have seen them growing into mature students who have now created many opportunities for themselves as they enter the sixth form.

Students at Dubai British School Emirates Hills 22% of all entries were awarded a Grade 9, the highest possible grade, and 64% of grades being awarded Grades 9 to 7.