UAE: School heads say students look satisfied as CBSE exams begin

Term 2 exams for CBSE Class 12 and Class10 begin

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 9:31 PM

Principals of UAE schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said there were no surprise elements in the first paper of Class XII Term II board exams that commenced on Tuesday.

The CBSE started the Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams from Tuesday.

For Class 10 students, the exams started with minor subjects like painting and some languages, while for Class 12 students, it started with the Entrepreneurship, and Beauty and Wellness papers.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 papers began at 9am and ended at 11am UAE time.

Through a live webinar held on Monday, the CBSE had described exam preparations and the roles of functionaries.

Arogya Reddy, principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, said: “It was quite smooth as exams are being held in-person this year. There were no hiccups. There are no self-centres this year. So, each school has an allotted school where children are going and taking the exams. So, the Principal and the staff in the other school are the invigilators. Students are particularly happy this year as they are being examined on half the portion in Term II. Students said the paper was normal, as expected and there was no element of surprise, which is what students want.”

The board has also intimated that those students who have missed either Term 1 or Term 2 examinations will receive a grade based on their performance in one term.

They will reportedly calculate and release the results for Class 10 and 12 students, even if they have missed either of the two-term exams.

Shedding light on today’s exam for his Class XII students, Pramod Mahajan, director- principal of Sharjah Indian School, said: “Exams went off quite well. The main papers will begin soon. Today was just the optional paper. Students went in smiling and came out smiling. What more can we ask for as teachers. Parents also seemed satisfied. Everything is set and children seem well prepared this year.”

Meanwhile, most schools in the UAE are waiting for their students to take the first, Term II examination, depending on this year’s CBSE date sheet.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-principal, Credence High School, said: “As we’ve had a well-structured assessment system, the students are well prepared for the board exams. Teachers have given sufficient practice material and guidance to the students appearing for the board exams.”