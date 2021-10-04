UAE public school students' assessment policy announced

Abu Dhabi - The Emirates Schools Establishment's policy is applied to all cycles, including early childhood and kindergarten

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 10:11 PM

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has announced the assessment and exam policy for the academic year 2021-2022 in UAE public schools.

The assessment policy is applied to all cycles, including early childhood and kindergarten. The policy, available on ESE’s website, is based on three pillars, including feedback on implementing the assessment policy, the school calendar for the academic year 2021-2022 and the distribution of school days and quarterly vacations according to the decision of the UAE Cabinet and lesson plan guidebook in public schools for the academic year 2021-2022.

The ESE has indicated that the Students’ Assessment and Measurement Department was established as part of the establishment’s organizational structure to formulate frameworks, standards, tools and systems related to evaluating the students’ performance in schools, in line with the assessment policies approved by the Ministry of Education and with national and international tests, which contributes to raising the global competitive indicators for students.

The policy is divided into three types: diagnostic, formative and summative. Each assessment’s weight is calculated differently in the students’ overall grade to benefit their achievements’ level within a criteria that was developed accurately.

The ESE also announced that re-examination will be held once at the end of the academic year for grades 4-12 students, specifically in July, according to conditions identified in the assessment’s policy.

Students will sit for all online term exams from the schools, in line with the protocol of operating educational institutes issued by the concerned authorities in the country and in line with the precautionary measures applied in public schools, said authorities.

