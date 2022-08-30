UAE: Police to ensure an accident-free year as schools reopen

Authorities implement plan to reduce traffic congestion during peak times

As schools all over the UAE reopened this week, the Ajman Police is ensuring a safe and accident-free year that falls within the framework of the Ministry of Interior's strategic goal of making the roads safer.

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department said that police has taken all measures to ensure fluid movement on the roads to reduce traffic congestion during peak times and make the passage for school buses smoother.

He added that the Ajman Police implemented an integrated plan to facilitate traffic in general and at school complexes In the morning and evening periods.

He pointed out that the plan included awareness lectures to educate parents about the safety of student transportation, as well as for those concerned with supervision to take the necessary measures to protect students from potential dangers while travelling to and from schools.

It also includes field visits to schools to share their joy in the new school year and motivate them to strive to achieve success and excellence.

Al Falasi called on parents and drivers of private vehicles to be careful while their children get off or on the car at the end of the school day, to avoid run-over accidents in or outside schools, wishing everyone safety.

