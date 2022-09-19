UAE: Over 10,000 students attend summer camp to hone creative and literary skills

The number of artistic and educational programmes also increased, with camp-goers enjoying a wide offering of 453 activities, compared to 235 the previous year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 3:40 PM

A total of 10,600 students participated in this year’s summer camp which was organized by 'Maktaba', the library management section of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), an astounding 98 percent year-on-year increase compared to the 5,350 participants in 2021.

This year, the number of artistic and educational programmes also increased, with camp-goers enjoying a wide offering of 453 activities, compared to 235 the previous year. The summer camp programme took place in Abu Dhabi from August 1 to August 28.

Shaikha AlMehairi, Library Management Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "This year’s Summer Camp saw a very high turnout, confirming the popularity of 'Maktaba' initiatives aimed at enhancing the creative and entrepreneurial skills of children and teenagers. The diversity of the programming, boosted by its ‘edutainment’ elements, contributed to the Camp’s success, and allowed participants to both unleash their creativity and learn valuable life skills during the summer vacation. We thank everyone who contributed to the success of this programme, especially our students, who through their active and enthusiastic participation, confirmed their desire to learn and grow. They are the bright future of our nation."

Interactive activities and workshops at 'Maktaba' Summer Camp included various sessions to refine students’ talents, develop their personalities and expand their knowledge and practical experience. The camp included a lecture on management and leadership sciences, led by a group of specialists in both fields, in addition to workshops to help children navigate the world of social media safely and securely.

Also on offer were a variety of inspiring educational lectures, interactive reading workshops, and a range of activities geared towards those with artistic and literary talent.

In conjunction, 'Maktaba' once again hosted its “Summer Reading Challenge” programme, which encourages children to learn about new subjects and develop a regular habit of reading.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: