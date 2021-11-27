UAE: No need for prior approval to seek school admission in India for expat CBSE students

Schools will follow equivalency of classes set by CBSE with different foreign boards

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 6:02 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 6:29 PM

In a major policy change, students affiliated to international boards will no longer need approval from CBSE to seek admission in affiliated schools.

School heads in the UAE said the move will ease the admission process for the rising number of families shifting to India.

A notification by India’s Central Board of Secondary Education states: “In the post-pandemic period, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE.”

Annie Mathew, Principal of Gulf Model School, Dubai, says, “In a major reversal of an existing mandate, CBSE has announced that the students returning to CBSE schools in India from foreign boards need not seek prior approval from CBSE for admissions. The schools need to follow the equivalency of classes set by CBSE with different foreign boards. If any foreign board hasn’t been mentioned in the equivalency list, the school may give provisional admission to the students and then request the board for confirmation. This makes the admission process quick and easy and takes away the huge documentation process and the stressful waiting period. This decision has brought tremendous relief to the families relocating to India for various reasons, post-Covid.”

Earlier, every student wanting to make a move to CBSE-affiliated schools had to apply to the board through the school for approval from CBSE to seek admission based on this equivalency.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, said: “As admissions are given to students of other boards based on equivalency of classes of different boards, every time a student is shifting from a foreign board to CBSE in grades 9 to 12, he/she will apply through the school to CBSE to accord him/her approval based on equivalency. In the present circumstances of the pandemic, CBSE has recognised that lots of students studying outside India in foreign boards are settling back in India for various reasons and the existing formalities have created lots of difficulties to such students and families in the transition. CBSE’s present initiative is to support the students and families in the present circumstance of the pandemic.”

Zubair Ahmad, head of operations, Springdales School Dubai, said: “This is a humanitarian step taken by the board. The CBSE has been sensitive to the situation and students’ needs, especially from the time the pandemic struck. Showing flexibility in their regulations for cross-board admissions is a great move and it makes processes accessible and easier for students and schools.”