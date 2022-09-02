UAE: No change in policy regarding teaching of Islamic studies in schools

All private institutions have reopened after a two-month summer break
All private schools in the UAE are committed to teaching Islamic studies and there has been no change in the policy, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has clarified.
It is mandatory for schools to impart Islamic education to students from Grade 1 to Grade 12, according to a tweet shared by UAE Barq.
In accordance with Article (18) of the Executive Council Resolution (2) in 2017, concerning the regulation of the teaching of the mandatory subjects in private schools in Dubai. The offering of Islamic Education in the Early Years is not mandatory but encouraged. It is expected that schools that choose to do so will follow the standards, expectations and curriculum content of the MoE for Islamic education in or this phase of the school.
