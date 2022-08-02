UAE: New school uniform introduced for students in public schools

The change applies to all pupils from kindergarten to grade 12

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 3:29 PM

All public school pupils in the UAE will be using a new school uniform with effect from the forthcoming new academic year that begins at the end of August, authorities have announced.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said on Twitter that it has introduction the new school uniform for all students of public schools, starting from kindergarten to grade 12.

The new school uniform will be distributed to students and parents from August 15, 2022 as part of the ESE’s preparations for the new academic year 2022-2023.

The new uniform, which is in white and dark blue colours, is suitable for all age groups across all cycles to meet their dynamic nature and provides an educational environment based on equality and positive interaction between students.

“Introducing a new school uniform also reflects ESE’s identity and provides students with several options to choose from, following essential values that reflect the educational environment, which the establishment is keen to provide for public school students,” said the ESE.

According to the ESE, the new school uniform provides high-quality material to all students and will be available at 38 outlets of LuLu Hypermarket, the authorized supplier of new school uniform. The outlets have been carefully selected across the country for easy availability of the uniform.

Uniforms are compulsory for school students in the UAE. All public schools follow a unified school uniform for all students. The unified appearance aims to provide a sense of equality and justice amongst all pupils, regardless of backgrounds or social status and to manifest the UAE's national and cultural identity.

School uniform regulations & appearance

>All students are expected to wear appropriate school uniform as approved in this guide.

>The school uniforms must look neat and tidy.

>The pupils must wear flat black, fully enclosed formal shoes, and the socks should be white in colour; trainers are not acceptable for boys and girls, and heels are not acceptable. Trainers can be worn during sports days or certain events/activities outside the classes.

> Hair length, styles, and colours should comply with normal acceptable social norms.

> Nail polish and obvious make-up are not to be worn at school.

>Regular uniform checks will be conducted.

>If any student is persistently not wearing the correct uniform or following the school’s outward appearance, parents will be contacted to take the necessary measures.

A dedicated guide on ESE’s website www.ese.gov.ae provides detailed information about the new uniforms for each cycle, including pricing and points of sales.

