UAE: New online tool displays tuition fees, details for over 500 Abu Dhabi schools

Parents who are looking to enrol their kids in Abu Dhabi schools can now easily find the right one for them in just a few clicks.
Abu Dhabi’s TAMM platform recently launched an online directory, called School Finder, which provides key details about over 536 campuses. Even information about school fees are readily available on the site.
Here’s how to access and use the School Finder:
>> Open the TAMM smart app or go to the TAMM website
>> In the “What are you looking for?” box, type in ‘School Finder’
>> Click on “School Finder” from the list that pops up
>> The directory will then be displayed, featuring the profiles of every school
>> Each entry also has a “Compare School” option. Users can short-list schools by ticking the box and once they click on the orange button at the bottom, information for the chosen institutions will be displayed in a chart for easier evaluation.
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office tweeted about the platform's launch on Sunday:
A similar online resource was launched in Dubai earlier this year. Called the "School Fees Fact Sheet" by the emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the guide details all the fees a school may charge in one academic year.
