UAE: New initiative to provide free reading lessons to schoolchildren

Coming together for the two-day event in Dubai, top educators and experts share their insights on how learning has evolved
A new UAE initiative is set to provide free learning sessions for public school students to enhance their reading skills and ignite the passion for reading in them.
The Emirates College for Advanced Education launched the “iRead” initiative as part of its ongoing innovation in developing future educational leaders.
The” iRead” initiative targets students and teachers from all ESE schools. It is free to subscribe to, and its sessions will be held every Friday at the Library and Learning Supporting Hub of Emirates College for Advanced Education from 9am to 11.30am.
ESE Emirates Schools Establishment will play a key role in coordinating with schools and other entities to pay a visit to ECAE’s Library and Learning Support Hub for the “iRead” activities. The segments of students this initiative focuses on are Kindergarten, Cycle 1, Cycle 2 and Cycle 3.
The “iRead” initiative will not only be a gathering place for students and teachers to read but will teach them what lies beyond the art of reading. Through interactive activities, teachers will enhance their skills in making children admire reading as a passion, not as a task.
“It is an initiative to encourage our children to read and gain knowledge. Utilizing the power of knowledge to proudly and professionally overcome any challenge for their beloved country, the UAE!” said Dr May Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of Emirates College for Advanced Education.
Paediatricians will be involved in this initiative to present their knowledge on how healthy it is to read and emphasise that every reader has a Bill of Rights.
ALSO READ:
