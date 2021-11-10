UAE: New initiative to help parents win full year of tuition fees for school kids

People taking part in the survey can also win hotel stay, tourism vouchers, shopping mall vouchers, admission tickets to theme parks and a 3-month gym membership

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 3:17 PM

Parents in Abu Dhabi have a chance to win tuition fees for the next academic year for their children by taking part in a survey.

Parents who give views on how their kids learn and enjoy school will have the chance of winning full tuition fees at the child’s current school, authorities have announced.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) said it used the awards to encourage parents to participate in the “Abu Dhabi Parents Survey”. It aims to map the challenges parents face, identify opportunities, and tailor solutions that will impact the children’s future.

“Share your thoughts and help us understand your challenges and needs!”, Adek said on Twitter.

“Participate in this 15-minute survey before November 22 for a chance to win your child’s tuition fees for the next academic year (AY2022/23) at their current school in Abu Dhabi and other valuable prizes.”

Adek said parents taking part in the survey could also win hotel stay and tourism vouchers, shopping mall vouchers, admission tickets to theme and activity parks, and a three-month gym membership.

The education regulators in Abu Dhabi said the survey helps them understand the needs of parents and the challenges they face.

"As parents and primary caregivers, they play a critical role in shaping their children's characters, capabilities, and future," said Adek.

"This essential survey will help us better understand their needs and identify the opportunities and challenges parents face. It will help our decision-making and enable us to develop tailored solutions that will empower parents to impact their children's growth and education positively."

Adek has urged both parents (fathers and mothers) to participate in this survey, which will help increase their chances of winning one of the many valuable prizes.

According to authorities, the survey, which will continue until November 22.

Parents have to respond to several questions, including personal information, details of the school their kids attend and mention child’s gender and grade.

Parents need to provide reasons for choosing the school their kids attend, type of education (governmental, private, partnership schools, nurseries), if their children are in a mixed class (males and females), and the type of disability and educational needs, if the child is of people of determination.

The questionnaire also includes the parent’s opinion on the extent to which their child enjoys the school, whether the school provides a good education and a safe environment for students, the ease of registration procedures in schools, the school’s communication with the guardian.

Parents are also asked to give information of any behavioral problems their kids might be experiencing and their satisfaction with the school staff and whether they are well trained and have confidence in them.

Those wishing to participate in survey can do so through the link below: https://adek.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ahojgvWmQhUyaHQ,

