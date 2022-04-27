UAE: More than 3,000 students participate in exhibition at Gulf Medical University

Students from more than 81 schools put up approximately 500 exhibits

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 5:35 PM

More than 3,000 students from Grades 10, 11 and 12 competed for cash prizes totalling Dh25,000 for the 15th edition of Annual Medical and Science Exhibition held at Gulf Medical University. Students from more than 81 schools put up approximately 500 exhibits in five different categories - project, poster, painting, music and poetry for the exhibition that was held virtually.

Three winners were declared in each of the five categories by a panel of judges comprising doctors and faculty members from GMU, while online voting was conducted for the Viewer’s Choice awards.

Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, who gave away the prizes, said: “Every year GMU MASE stimulates the creative talents of young scientists and instills in them an interest in medical and science-based careers. It provides the students a platform to integrate art and scientific thinking and to apply knowledge and ideas to the championship, thereby creating an engagement which inspires the consciousness of future medical and science professionals.”

The winners

Out of 500 entries received, Erfan Firouzi from the Westminister School Dubai (Grade 10), Hari Srinivasan from Global Indian School, Ajman (Grade 11) and Mansi Bhatia (Grade 12) from Al Diyafah High School Dubai claimed first place in project making. Similarly, Eco Friends from Delta English School, Sharjah (Grade 10), Sindhu Rachapudi from Abu Dhabi Indian School (Grade 11) and Hari Srinivasan from Global Indian School, Ajman (Grade 12), secured the first position in poster making.

Bernice Bodemeh (Grade 10) from Our Own English High School Fujairah, Kena Patel (Grade 11) from Indian High School Dubai and Ciril Biju Joseph (Grade 12) from Leaders Private School Sharjah won in the painting competition.

Mariam Maali (Grade 10) from Sama American Private school, Sharjah, Oliver Gullick (Grade 11) from Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and Benamin Cal (Grade 12) from Al Afiah Filipino Private School, Sharjah, wowed the jury with their music skills.

The winners in the poetry competition included Safoora Abdus (Grade 10) from International Indian School Ajman, Azra Fairooz (Grade 11) from Sharjah Indian School Ghubaiba and Rashi Sinha (Grade 12) from GEMS Our Own English High School, Sharjah – Girls.

Viewer’s Choice awards

Separately, in the Viewer’s Choice painting competition, Habiba Rahman (Grade 10) from The Westminster School Dubai, Annmaria Pathrose (Grade 11) from Our Own English High School Sharjah and Aafreen Nazer (Grade 12) from Sharjah Indian School bagged the most votes.

Likewise, for the Viewer’s Choice project competition, Darshini Ramesh (Grade 10) from Leaders Private School, Javaria Batool (Grade 11) from Dubai Scholars Private School and Najma (Grade 12) from Cambridge International School, Dubai, secured most votes.

For the Viewer’s Choice poster competition, Shahazad Nazar (Grade 10) from Leaders Private School Sharjah, Rejoyna Pauline (Grade 11) from Own English High School Sharjah, and Tamanna Khanam (Grade 12) from Leaders Private School, Sharjah, secured the maximum votes.

For the Viewer’s Choice poetry category, Hibah Fathima Anshar (Grade 10) from Sharjah Indian School, Naurin Faisal (Grade 11) and Neha Beno (Grade 12), from The Indian High School Dubai gained most votes.

Lastly, for the Viewer’s Choice in the music category, Grace Gurudev Sharma (Grade 10) from Gems Our Own English High School, Sharjah, Khadeejath Shazfa Shafeer (Grade 11) from Sharjah Indian School and Hiba Anwar (Grade 12) from Pristine Private School got the nod.