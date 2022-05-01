UAE: More than 1,000 Emiratis apply for Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s diploma programme

The Emirate has seen a 4.9 per cent enrolment growth
More than 1,000 Emiratis and aspiring diplomats have applied to join the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA)’s Post-Graduate Diploma programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations for 2022-23, which concluded last week.
Themed ‘Diplomats of the Future,’ AGDA’s recruitment campaign was launched in mid-February and called upon aspiring diplomats to apply for the programme before April 28, 2022.
This year, AGDA, the UAE’s leading entity that trains current and future diplomats, received a record-breaking 1,106 number of applicants – with an increase of 58 per cent compared to last year.
The increase indicates a growing interest in young Emiratis wishing to pursue a career in diplomacy and foreign affairs and represent their county around the world.
Out of 1,106 applications, 34 per cent were by Emirati males (378 applications), while 66 per cent were by females (728 applications). The rising number of female applicants reflects the commitment of the UAE and AGDA to provide women with the opportunities to grow and excel in serving their country’s foreign policy objectives, skilfully and knowledgably.
Since its inception in 2014, the Academy has been preparing and training future diplomats, by providing them with the required knowledge and insights to enable them to explore some of the world’s most pressing challenges. AGDA has thus become the driving force of worldwide strategic initiatives that aim to enhance the UAE’s diplomatic presence and strengthen its international standing.
