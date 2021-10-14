UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university

Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are applying for this year’s edition
Education2 weeks ago
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has slammed bogus reports on social media about some academic programmes offered at Zayed University not being accredited.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Taking to Twitter, the ministry said that the reports were untrue.
Zayed University had moved up in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings to the 601-800 band. The report had listed the university among the top four in the UAE. It was in the 801-1000 band in 2021.
Founded in 1998, the varsity has campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It offers diverse and internationally recognised undergraduate and graduate programmes.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Audio clip about Covid situation in country goes viral; ministry slams rumours
>> Dubai Police slam rumours around ship fire casualties at Jebel Ali port
>> UAE denies social media rumour of changing official weekend
Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are applying for this year’s edition
Education2 weeks ago
A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus Academy for the sport season
Education2 weeks ago
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once again brought a more natural and animated classroom ambience
Education2 weeks ago
Some students got to experience what it's like to teach a class.
Education2 weeks ago
The resolution prohibits anyone from undertaking any vocational activity without a license in Dubai.
Education2 weeks ago
Residents created a Twitter community where they shared messages of appreciation.
Education3 weeks ago
The event will host over 30 local and international higher education institutions.
Education3 weeks ago
The winners were honoured at their schools with student testimonials, prizes and a memento
Education3 weeks ago