UAE: Ministry plans to make major changes to education system

Look: Dubai teacher receives personal letter of gratitude from Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
She also received a rare commemorative coin that marked the life and legacy of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Education2 weeks ago
The Ministry of Education (MoE) said it was looking forward to making changes in the UAE educational system, including allowing obtaining of school certificates online from outside the country, issuing regulations to allow self-education in the country, establishing regular schools for the talented individuals, and expanding vocational schools.
During a presentation on "Innovation and the future of evaluation in the world" at the recent workshop organised at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the activities of the month of innovation, the MoE said it has set 21 goals for the educational process in the country during the next 50 years. This is to ensure that the country’s educational system is among the best in the world.
The presentation included a number of educational goals for the "Next 50", including strengthening the continuing education system, promoting moral and positive values, transforming schools into incubators for entrepreneurship, focusing on applied education, and on the disciplines of advanced science and technology, space, engineering, innovation, and medical sciences, health, humanities, and design.
The ministry pointed out that the UAE’s orientation in the education sector depends on eight axes. These include; future curricula to instill future skills among pupils, strengthening educational institutions with technology and innovation, building a bridge between the outputs of education and the labour market, lifelong education and future certificates, assessing and measuring the impact of the educational system on pupils, designing instructions that suit the needs and capabilities of each student individually, the participation of students and their families in designing the curricula, and providing flexibility in the number of years of study, according to the individual needs of each student.
The MoE explained that it aims to achieve the eight axes, through several measures, including converting curricula into interactive digital which is more flexible and relates to global changes, keeping pace with the requirements of the labour market, and issuing new regulations and platforms to accommodate the high demand for distance education, as well as amending educational systems.
ALSO READ:
The UAE’s education regulators said in the new system, they are looking forward at ensuring people outside the country can obtain a school certificate online, issuing rules and regulations that permit self-education in the country, establishing regular schools for the talented individuals, expanding vocational schools, increasing the reliance of new educational systems on virtual and augmented reality and Artificial Intelligence, and transforming the role of the teacher to be a guide, preparing and empowering a teacher with the latest skills and to become a future digital teacher.
The ministry also noted that the aspects of innovation in the Emirates Standard Test (EmSAT), include the launch of the self-registration service, activating the digital identity, and providing registration on the mobile app and electronic services on the MoE's website.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
She also received a rare commemorative coin that marked the life and legacy of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Education2 weeks ago
The overseas colleges will offer four-year undergraduate courses
Education2 weeks ago
International colleges implement curriculum that is built on fostering diversity
Education2 weeks ago
Many schools are allowing students to enter the school cafeteria only in limited numbers
Education2 weeks ago
Although most students have returned for in-person classes, private schools have said they will continue with the hybrid learning model
Education2 weeks ago
These therapies will be made available to the GEMS network’s parent community at a significantly reduced cost.
Education2 weeks ago
The simulation test will be conducted for 60-minute and would start at 5pm and end 6.10pm
Education2 weeks ago
The UAE has contributed to efforts to eliminate neglected tropical diseases for more than 30 years
Education2 weeks ago