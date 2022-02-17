UAE: Ministry plans to make major changes to education system

New regulations and platforms to accommodate high demand for distance education.

Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said it was looking forward to making changes in the UAE educational system, including allowing obtaining of school certificates online from outside the country, issuing regulations to allow self-education in the country, establishing regular schools for the talented individuals, and expanding vocational schools.

During a presentation on "Innovation and the future of evaluation in the world" at the recent workshop organised at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the activities of the month of innovation, the MoE said it has set 21 goals for the educational process in the country during the next 50 years. This is to ensure that the country’s educational system is among the best in the world.

The presentation included a number of educational goals for the "Next 50", including strengthening the continuing education system, promoting moral and positive values, transforming schools into incubators for entrepreneurship, focusing on applied education, and on the disciplines of advanced science and technology, space, engineering, innovation, and medical sciences, health, humanities, and design.

The ministry pointed out that the UAE’s orientation in the education sector depends on eight axes. These include; future curricula to instill future skills among pupils, strengthening educational institutions with technology and innovation, building a bridge between the outputs of education and the labour market, lifelong education and future certificates, assessing and measuring the impact of the educational system on pupils, designing instructions that suit the needs and capabilities of each student individually, the participation of students and their families in designing the curricula, and providing flexibility in the number of years of study, according to the individual needs of each student.

The MoE explained that it aims to achieve the eight axes, through several measures, including converting curricula into interactive digital which is more flexible and relates to global changes, keeping pace with the requirements of the labour market, and issuing new regulations and platforms to accommodate the high demand for distance education, as well as amending educational systems.

The UAE’s education regulators said in the new system, they are looking forward at ensuring people outside the country can obtain a school certificate online, issuing rules and regulations that permit self-education in the country, establishing regular schools for the talented individuals, expanding vocational schools, increasing the reliance of new educational systems on virtual and augmented reality and Artificial Intelligence, and transforming the role of the teacher to be a guide, preparing and empowering a teacher with the latest skills and to become a future digital teacher.

The ministry also noted that the aspects of innovation in the Emirates Standard Test (EmSAT), include the launch of the self-registration service, activating the digital identity, and providing registration on the mobile app and electronic services on the MoE's website.

