UAE: Ministry of Education announces opening of registration for the EmSAT tests

They measure Grade 12 students’ skills and knowledge as they complete their general education and move to their higher education

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 9:07 AM

Registration has opened for the Emirates Standardized Test (EmSAT) for all Grade 12 students in the UAE, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the MoE said the tests in Arabic and English languages, Mathematics and Physics, will be taken on November 13, 2022.

After registration, the students will receive a text message on their registered phone and email with the opening times of the test sessions. The tests will be conducted at various centres across the nation.

The EmSAT is a national system of standardized computer-based tests, based on UAE national standards.

These online tests measure Grade 12 students’ skills and knowledge as they complete their general education and move to their higher education. They provide decision makers with data for college admission and placement.

The ministry said determining the place and time for doing the test was solely the responsibility of the student. The students have been advised to register for the available sessions at the centres in their areas of residence or emirates.

The test is mandatory for Grade 12 students, both Emirati and non-Emiratis, and it applies to all public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the private international curriculum.

