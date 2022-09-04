UAE: Ministry adopts code of conduct for education professionals

Authorities implement plan to reduce traffic congestion during peak times
The UAE’s Ministry of Education has adopted a ‘code of conduct for education professionals’. It contains a set of principles and ethical values aimed at raising awareness and enhancing responsibility of education sector staff.
The ministry said it is a “roadmap for every teacher, leader, administrator, and worker" in the UAE’s education sector. Educators have a “direct … responsibility in building generations, establishing an institutional culture based on ethical standards that enhance awareness”.
All education professionals are required to comply with the code of conduct when performing their duties.
The guidelines are based on five key values: Honesty and dedication; sincerity and integrity; justice and equality; compassion and forgiveness; and respect.
More details to follow.
