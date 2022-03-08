UAE: Indian medical students returning from Ukraine can now apply in Gulf Medical University

The initiative is partnering with Arizona State University in a bid to attract best resources for teacher training for online platforms
Education1 week ago
A few universities in the UAE are welcoming displaced Indian medical students coming from Ukrainian universities, offering them free seats and scholarship based on merit criteria.
Offering a major relief to Indian medical students, Gulf Medical University (GMU) aims to ensure that the education is not interrupted for students who are affected.
Dedicated admission counsellors from the university will help students make well-informed decisions regarding their remainder course, assistance in paperwork and smooth transfer, providing visa and accommodation facilities.
Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group & President – Board of Trustees, Gulf Medical University – Ajman, said, “As an Indian it becomes my duty to help our fellow Indians during this difficult situation, we are trying to help secure the dreams and future of several displaced students.”
Recognizing these students as vital contributors to the future of healthcare delivery, GMU reinforces that the mission is to ensure “there is no gap in their education.”
Founded in the year 1998, GMU is owned and managed by the multi-business conglomerate Thumbay Group –a widely renowned institution, which offers its students access to state-of-the-art medical education, healthcare, and research in addition to clinical training through various academic health centres, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospitals located in the Campus. The Group also owns and manages 8 Hospitals, 10 Clinics, 48 Pharmacies and 5 Labs under the Healthcare Division.
The University’s Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Programme outcome is aligned to the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) standards, the Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences Programme is accredited by the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS), UK and PharmD Programme is certified by Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), USA.
Furthermore, the university-affiliated teaching hospital is JCI accredited, and laboratories are CAP accredited. The national, international, and regional engagements exceed 70 collaborations with leading international universities in Europe, US, Japan, Malaysia, and Far East.
Students can directly communicate with director of admissions, Ms Sherly Koshy, and mail their documents to helpline@gmu.ac.ae with their credentials.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
