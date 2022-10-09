UAE: 'I strongly believe in my students' strengths', says Teacher's Day Award winner

She advises young educators to believe in themselves and their ability to excel

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 12:00 PM

For Abu Dhabi educator Greeshma Rajesh Anil Kumar, teaching is not a profession but a passion.

Kumar, a teacher at Mayoor Private School, is one of three outstanding teachers in Abu Dhabi who were surprised with a special award on World Teachers' Day last Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) held an impromptu ceremony to honour them, presenting them with a bouquet of flowers and a balloon.

The 35-year-old Indian computer science teacher was recognized for her dedication and outstanding contributions to the teaching profession.

"I was flabbergasted when I came to know that I was selected as one among the three best teachers in Abu Dhabi. It's a proud moment for me as I was a reason for my school to have another feather in its cap," Kumar told Khaleej Times after winning the award.

"This recognition means more responsibility. Now I have to maintain the commitment towards the students and the society consistently or even one step more."

She pointed out that teacher recognition matters as it supports, validates, and encourages educators to continue doing what they do best.

"I am grateful to Dr. Annahita Pagdiwalla, the principal of Mayoor School, Ms. Yogita Bhagania, vice principal and Ms Smita Dhanke the IT coordinator and all other senior leadership team members who have paved the way by training, supporting , encouraging , motivating and nominating me for this award," said Kumar.

'Teachers form, shape minds'

The Indian educator says teaching is not just a profession for her.

"It's a passion, and I love being in the classroom," she said. "Teaching is believing that my students can learn with enthusiasm. I encourage and motivate my students to unleash their potential. Teachers form and shape the minds of future generations. I strongly believe in my students' strengths. Teachers earn respect and gratitude from their student's successful learning, growth and achievements."

She said students should always be updated in the world of digital technology as keeping them updated is the biggest challenge because technology is upgrading itself day by day.

Kumar, who is married with one daughter, has been teaching in Abu Dhabi since 2014 and has spent the last seven years educating pupils at Mayoor School.

Her advice to young teachers is to believe in themselves and their ability to excel.

This year, Adek received over 190 nominations from private and Charter Schools, reflecting the increasing year-on-year participation in the award, which has received around 700 nominations since its launch on World Teachers' Day in 2019.

