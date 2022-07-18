UAE: High school toppers in Al Dhafra region honoured at a special ceremony

The event was held at the Baynouna Institute in Madinat Zayed

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:42 PM

Grade 12 toppers in public and private schools in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region have been honoured at a special ceremony held over the weekend.

Nasser Muhammad Al Mansoori, Acting Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, honoured the students, including those from the School of Applied Technology, and the Military Secondary School in Al Dhafra region. He congratulated them for their excellent results.

The ceremony was held at the Baynouna Institute in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region, was attended by Moza Saif Al Mansouri, director of Al Dhafra Schools – Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) and a number of officials and the parents of the students.

In her speech, Al Mansouri said the education process in the UAE has made qualitative and exceptional leaps so that the schools meet international standards, support lifelong education, enhance the role of technology and innovation, and provide the best educational practices.

"Today, we celebrate a new addition to the honour board in the achievements of the Al Dhafra region, which is the celebration of this distinguished group of outstanding students, and the grade 12 toppers in Al Dhafra schools,” she said.

The top high-school achievers were delighted for being honoured and expressed their thanks and appreciation for the special attention and tireless follow-up of UAE leaders to the education in the country, and the encouragement they give them to continue with their education and progress.

The students stressed that this support will motivate them to pursue their higher studies, and continue to excel.

The students also extended their thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the Al Dhafra region, for this generous gesture and honour which reflects his keenness to follow up his children and encourage them to continue the path of education and progress.

Parents and students also thanked the teaching and administrative staff for the support they have provided them during the past years. They also bid them farewell as they transit to a new stage of higher and specialised education, and a new working life.

Earlier this month, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the grade 12 top male and female students for academic year 2021 - 2022, their parents and a number of educational leaders at Qasr Al Bahr and congratulated the for the excellent and good results.

ALSO READ: