UAE: Experts highlight the importance of reading, creating quality media content

They also highlighted the importance of reading in upgrading the ‎culture of the individual and society

Photo supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 11:23 PM

During a virtual discussion organised as part of the Reading Month 2022, education experts discussed the role of media in the changing world and spoke on the creation of creating quality content.

They also highlighted the importance of reading in improving the ‎culture of an individual and society.

Dr. ‎Ahmed Al-Mansoori, head of the Media and Creative Industries Department at UAE University said: “In light of the rapid ‎technological developments that have left their print on the ‎media scene, specifically the production of quality media ‎content that respects people's minds, media students need ‎to acquire basic skills today: reading, following-up, and ‎smart selection of content‏.‏”

Dr. Khalaf Al Tahat from the ‎Department of Media and Creative Industries at UAE University pointed out that today's media ‎professionals are required to exert greater effort to protect ‎serious media content that serves the interests of the public ‎by providing multi-source and balanced information media ‎materials that respect people's minds.

"Media professionals should not allow ‎rumours to pass and need to stop misleading information that ‎disrupt the energies and efforts of governments," he added.

Al Tahat also ‎noted that continuous reviewing, exploring, and reading of ‎new products are the most important tools for maintaining ‎the quality of performance and distinguishing the media ‎from the non-media in an open space in which there is a ‎total disorder in the production of information‏.‏

The UAE University's Department of Arabic Language and Literature at the ‎College of Humanities and Social Sciences launched a ‎‎'virtual reading corner' to coincide with the activities of the ‎UAE Reading Month‏.‏

Prof. Saif Al Mahrouqi, also from UAE University said: "Believing in the importance of reading in upgrading the ‎culture of the individual and society, the idea of the virtual ‎reading corner came in line with current events in light of ‎the pandemic and transition to the virtual world."

He added: ‎‎"Through the virtual reading corner, we will publish a ‎book that is nominated by the public, by summarizing and ‎highlighting its value and benefit for the reader on a weekly ‎basis‏."

Dr. Ghanima Al-Yamahi, an Arabic language lecturer said that the 'virtual ‎reading corner' is a means of communication between the ‎audience and writers in a life in which the individual spends ‎most of time browsing social media, internet sites or ‎YouTube videos.

"We will learn through this ‎initiative the number of readers and the content of their ‎readings, and benefit from their opinions and impressions ‎about the offered books."

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: