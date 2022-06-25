UAE: EmSAT exam applicants must produce negative Covid result

The innovative educational experience will be implemented in the current academic year in 10 schools
Students taking the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) must have a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test result through the Al Hosn app, the Ministry of Education has announced.
The test should have been taken within 14 days of the exam for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
In case a student has not been vaccinated for Covid, the applicant has to show a negative test result taken within 96 hours of the exam.
EmSAT is a set of standardised electronic tests for measuring and evaluating students. Applicants take the test for college admission and placement.
