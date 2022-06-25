UAE: EmSAT exam applicants must produce negative Covid result

Test should have been conducted within 14 days for those who have been vaccinated

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 6:46 PM

Students taking the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) must have a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test result through the Al Hosn app, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The test should have been taken within 14 days of the exam for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

ALSO READ:

In case a student has not been vaccinated for Covid, the applicant has to show a negative test result taken within 96 hours of the exam.

EmSAT is a set of standardised electronic tests for measuring and evaluating students. Applicants take the test for college admission and placement.