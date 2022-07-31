UAE: Emirati student receives award from UK society for bioscience project about date palms

Amna Salem Saleh Altaee was also awarded 1 year free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 3:05 PM

An Emirati biology student who received a top award from a United Kingdom society of biology for her bioscience project, encourages others to major in a field that matches their inner passion.

Amna Salem Saleh Altaee, from the UAE University (UAEU)’s College of Science has been awarded the Accreditation Top Project Award by the Royal Society of Biology (RSB), London, United Kingdom.

The programme aims to encourage graduate bioscientists to remain in the bioscience field and to provide support to graduates as they make important career choices.

The Emirati gained such a high level of achievement in the competition of bioscience project entitled "Biocontrol Potential of Endophytic Actinobacteria against Fusarium solani, the Causal Agent of Sudden Decline Syndrome on Date Palm in the UAE" as she published her work in the Journal of Fungi.

“I feel grateful, and it wouldn’t have happened without the constant support from UAEU, biology department and professors Khalid El-Tarabily & Professor Synan Abu-Qamar who gave me the chance to participate in this novel research as an undergraduate student,” she told Khaleej Times.

“This award encouraged me to continue up and aim for a masters degree in microbiology to get enrolled in the research field of biosciences in the UAE.”

This project was under the supervision of Prof. Khaled El-Tarabily and Prof. Synan AbuQamar from Biology Department, College of Science.

Altaee was also awarded one year of free membership to the Royal Society of Biology, London, United Kingdom.

The Emirati young biologist, who lives in Abu Dhabi, has been majoring in Cell & molecular biology and graduated this semester.

“I highly recommend every student to major in a field that matches their inner passion,” she said.

“Make learning your number one priority, develop with excitement that is driven by your passion. You will end up finding your own unique way.”

The Emirati pointed out that she has been interested in biology since her childhood.

“During my years of study I have volunteered in laboratory work at UAEU biology labs. I was an active member in biology club (media editor),” said Altaee adding that she loves nature, wandering and arts.

In addition, Altaee received an official initiation to the Degree Accreditation Awards Ceremony that will be held in London, UK next year in 2023.

Her name will be published on the Society’s website and will be included in other Society publications.

