UAE education system restructured; all the changes explained

The UAE has announced a major restructuring of its education system, with the country’s Vice-President appointing three new ministers on Sunday. Multiple authorities have been set up or restructured to support the development of the education sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced three ministers in the sector:

> Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi is Minister of Education. He will review all legislations and policies related to the education system in the country.

> Sarah Al Amiri is Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment. She will develop a comprehensive plan to upgrade public schools in the country.

> Sara Musallam is Minister of State for Early Education. She will supervise the newly established Federal Authority for Early Education.

New authorities, one system

The new structure in the education sector includes the Education and Human Resources Council, Federal Authority for Quality of Education, Ministry of Education, Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education, Emirates Schools Establishment and the local educational authorities in each emirate. All these institutions will operate according to one system and specific competencies.

> Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education

It will develop and implement comprehensive plans to follow up development from birth to the fourth grade. Affiliated with the UAE Cabinet, the authority will be responsible for developing policies, strategies, legislations and programmes related to the education needs of the early childhood stage.

The authority will be responsible for setting regulations and standards; issuing licences and monitoring government and private nurseries in the country in coordination with the competent local authorities; and working with parents to enhance their role in the early childhood stage.

> Ministry of Education

Its responsibilities will include developing policies, strategies and legislation related to public and higher education in the UAE.

Its functions include managing and developing the general education framework, curricula and tools for government public education schools in the country; developing curricula for compulsory educational materials for private schools; setting standards and regulations; issuing licences; and monitoring private schools in coordination with the competent local authorities.

The ministry's work also consists of supervising international exams in the country and managing their implementation in all public, private and higher education institutions.

Other responsibilities include the recognition of public and higher education institutions operating outside the country, equivalency of certificates and qualifications they grant, and ratification of certificates and qualifications issued by public and higher education and training institutions licensed within the country.

> Federal Authority for Quality and Standards of Education.

Affiliated to the UAE Cabinet, the authority will measure the educational outcomes, student performance, and the efficiency of the educational process.

The authority will be responsible for measuring the quality of education, auditing educational outputs, early childhood education, kindergarten, public education, and higher education. It will submit reports on the results and proposals to develop policies, strategies, legislation and curricula.

> Education and Human Resources Council restructured

Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the council will be responsible for supervising the project of the Future of Education.

It will set the vision and objectives of the education sector, developing the general framework for education and submitting it to the UAE Cabinet for approval. It will develop educational policies and legislation. In addition, the council will follow up the performance of the sector.

> Emirates Schools Establishment

It comes under the umbrella of the UAE Cabinet, and is tasked with enhancing the efficiency of government schools and nurseries, supervising public schools in the country, and implementing policies, strategies and standards related to the development of the education sector.

Under the new structure, the establishment will also be specialised in developing student care programmes, activities and events in public schools, supervising their implementation, and proposing innovative and new models for operating public schools to raise their efficiency.

