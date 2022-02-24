UAE: Education ministry seeks public opinions on unified school evaluation plan

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 3:21 PM

The education ministry has invited suggestions from parents and the public on the development of a unified evaluation and inspection system for UAE schools.

“The Ministry of Education (MoE) invites you to participate in the ‘Opinions of the public on the development of The New Unified UAE School Evaluation and Inspection Framework’ online survey,” the MoE tweeted.

The move is being undertaken to develop educational institutions in the country and improve its output in order to achieve the UAE’s ambitious agenda.

“We have worked in cooperation with all local educational authorities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and the Emirates Schools Establishments (ESE) in developing a framework for evaluating educational institutions,” said the MoE.

This framework provides a unified evaluation and inspection system in the UAE, in line with the Centennial Vision 2071 and meets the needs of public and private education institutions in the country.

According to authorities, the new system includes evaluation criteria keeping in mind the future needs. It also contributes to achieving national priorities and supports the government’s system in the UAE in accordance with international best practices.

“This new framework includes three domains.

Vision achievement: This domain includes all aspects related to student outcomes and focuses on evaluating a school’s success in enabling each student to achieve their full potential. It pays attention to the standards of quality outcomes of students, academic, personal and social development and wellbeing, as well as academic standards.

Enablers - Provision for learners: This domain focuses on evaluating various activities of the school community that contribute to enabling students to achieve desired outcomes.

Impact of leadership and management: The third domain measures the impact of school leadership and the board of trustees in empowering students to reach their potential.

The main objective of the survey, according to the MoE is to consider the views of the public and relevant stakeholders and measure their satisfaction with the New Unified UAE School Evaluation and Inspection Framework. The ministry will also analyse and use data for continuous improvement and development of the framework.

The ministry and the national educational authorities will consider all views and opinions regarding the improvement and development opportunities of the framework in order to meet everyone’s shared aspirations.

People can participate in the online survey.

