UAE: Late salaries, resignation process among top challenges private school teachers face, says Adek

The authority received 1,748 calls from educators in 5 months through a hotline

Wed 7 Sep 2022

The three most prominent challenges teachers face in private schools in Abu Dhabi have been identified as delay in resignation procedures, in issuing experience certificates and in the payment of salaries.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) said some schools delay the resignation procedures, thereby denying teachers a chance to apply for jobs in different institutions while others refrain from issuing experience certificates. Some schools also do not pay teachers' salaries on time.

Adek received 1,748 calls from educators (9 per cent of all teachers) through a hotline dedicated to teachers over five months.

The hotline provides a direct communication channel for teachers of private schools and Charter schools in Abu Dhabi to put forward their opinions, and ideas and to get reliable answers to questions related to the educational sector. It also helps them to solve problems.

The authority stressed that schools must ensure that the basic rights of all members of the community are protected at all times, and that all members understand the responsibilities that are associated with their respective jobs.

According to the education regulators, the school principal is obligated to guarantee the legal rights of employees who, in turn, should abide by their responsibilities and exercise leadership in a manner that reflects the legal and ethical responsibilities that govern the work of the school community.

Officials pointed out the “Private Schools Policies Guide” stipulate that all private schools must prepare, publish and review the employment guide periodically.

Adek obligated schools to include in the employment manual procedures for checking criminal status, letters of recommendation for nominated employees, a trial period of no less than three months, or as specified by the work contract, induction and training programs for new employees and performance management procedures for all employees. Also, the job terms and contract terms, salaries, bonuses, allowances, violations, the disciplinary measures resulting there from, and the ethical and professional charter.

Ethical and Professional Code

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has developed an ethical and professional charter, which includes a set of standards that teachers in private schools must adhere to.

It consists of 12 ethical and professional standards that must be met by the employees covered by this charter, and it forms the basis for determining best practices in ethical and professional behavior, and any disciplinary measures that the school may need to take against an employee in the event of non-compliance with the standards of the charter.

The standards emphasise that educators should respect the Islamic religion, appreciate the Arab culture, the values, morals, customs and traditions of Emirati society, appreciate and tolerate other cultures, and maintain a good professional relationship with all students.