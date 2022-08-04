UAE: Change in public school uniform announced after parents complain

ESE announced an alteration to the design to provide comfort to students

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 6:20 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 6:42 PM

The design of the new school uniform for kindergarten pupils in UAE public schools has now been altered following complaints from parents. According to the education authority few parents objected to the new design and had the opinion that the uniform was inappropriate for their age.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said some comments from parents were received regarding the new public-school uniform of kindergarten students (girls) that was unveiled last week.

“Accordingly, the ESE announced a change to the new uniform to provide students with comfort during the school day and achieve parents’ satisfaction,” the ESE posted on Twitter.

“ESE adopted an updated mechanism when designing the uniform in the future that includes the involvement of parents, representatives from public schools and the educational field, and Emirati designers, aiming to meet academic requirements in line with national best practices.”

The ESE announced earlier this week that it introduced the new school uniform for all students of public schools, starting from kindergarten to grade 12, effective from the new school year which begins at end of August.

ALSO READ:

According to officials, the new school uniform will be distributed to students and parents from August 15, 2022 as part of the ESE’s preparations for the new academic year 2022-2023.

The new uniform, which is in white and dark blue colours, is suitable for all age groups across all cycles to meet their dynamic nature and provides an educational environment based on equality and positive interaction between students.

According to the ESE, the new school uniform provides high-quality material to all students and will be available at 38 outlets of LuLu Hypermarket, the authorized supplier of new school uniform. The outlets have been carefully selected across the country for easy availability of the uniform.