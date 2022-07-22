UAE: CBSE Grade 10 students overjoyed with exam results

They performed exceptionally well despite changes in examination pattern and two board exams this year, school heads say

Vivin Chrysostor celebrates with his family after scoring 98.6 per cent in his Grade 10 exams. Supplied photo

Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 6:25 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 7:20 PM

CBSE schools in the UAE are celebrating after the announcement of Grade 10 exam results, as most students have performed exceptionally well. Nearly all schools recorded an impressive 100 per cent pass rate.

The CBSE board exams for the 2021-22 academic year were conducted in two phases and the second term exam for Grade 10 was held conducted in April. Term 1 exams took place in November-December 2021.

As per the information received by Khaleej Times, the toppers in the country are Harini Bala Vaithilingam and Akash Ajin Thomas, from JSS Private School, who jointly shared the first position with an impressive percentage of 99.4 followed by Samika Vinay Ambekar who scored 99.2 per cent.

School heads are delighted with the student’s performance and believe that the students have shown consistency in their academic results with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the examination despite changes in the examination pattern.

Chitra Sharma, Principal, JSS Private School, said that she is extremely proud that despite all the challenges the students faced in 2021, they have come out with flying colours. “It is very encouraging for students of Grade 10 to surpass all past examination results with their exemplary performance this year,” said Sharma.

Delhi Private School, Dubai also recorded an impressive pass rate of 100 per cent with a grade average of 85.3 per cent and nearly 86.7 percentage of students were awarded the distinction.

The toppers in the school were Anagha Ramaswamy and Vivin Chrysostor with 98.6 per cent and Naman Mittal and Harini Monikandan Sankari with 97.8 per cent followed them.

Darshit Tarun Kumar of Global Indian International School scored 97.2 per cent. Supplied photo

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director DPS Dubai, said: “Our students have proved their mettle by doing really well in the Grade X Board Examinations. Kudos to the team that every student,”

Anagha Ramaswamy was overwhelmed with joy and excitement. “With a new paper pattern and two board exams this year, I really did not know what to expect. I just knew that I had tried my best. With the blessings of the Almighty and the continuous support and encouragement from my parents and teachers, I was able to achieve good results,” said the topper.

Vivin Chrysostor said that he is elated about the results. “I want to thank all my teachers in the school and my parents for constantly motivating me. It was definitely a challenge, you know, with two different term exams. But it is only with the support of my parents and teachers that I was able to score such high marks,” said Chrysostor.

Students at Global Indian International School, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi have also performed exceptionally good in the boards with Darshit Tarun Kumar scoring 97.2 per cent and Tawish Ragdeep 90 per cent from the Dubai branch. Manasvi Bapna scoring 96.4 per cent, Opinderjit Kaur- 95.2 per cent and Ibrahim Moin Haque– 89.4 per cent from the Abu Dhabi branch..

Dr Heena Rachh, Principal, Global Indian International School, Abu Dhabi said that she is very proud of Grade 10 board results which represent the collective hard work and dedication of our school community. “The learning structure was uncertain due to the pandemic, but I would like to appreciate the team in guiding and being a strong pillar for the students. I thank the students, parents, and staff for their support, as we continue our journey to become outstanding,” said Dr Rachh.

The management and staff of India International School are delighted with the 100 per cent pass rate for Grade 10 students. More than a 100 out of 248 students have obtained over 80 per cent, while 15 of them have scored above 95 per cent.

Topper of the school is Nida Fatima, who scored 98.2 per cent and Archita Amol Panicker and Suryanandha Ennazhiyil scored 97.2 per cent.

Dr Manju Reji, Principal, India International School said that the post-Covid examinations were a real challenge for all the stakeholders. “The students and teachers worked hard to cope with the academic loss during the pandemic. The learning group of students, and the support of well-trained, qualified, and skilled teachers bridged the gap. Our students and staff equipped themselves and have made us proud with their positive performance in the CBSE Exams 2022. On behalf of the management and staff, I would like to congratulate all students on their results,” said Dr Reji.

The Model School Abu Dhabi has secured 100 per cent pass rate in the exams. All the 78 students from the school who appeared in the exams have passed, said the school principal, Dr V V Abdul Kader.

“As many as six students have got more than 95 per cent and 15 students scored 90 per cent and above,” said Dr Kader

Two students topped the school getting 97 per cent with 485 marks. “All students have qualified for higher studies. The school average mark is 78.4 per cent. We were expecting a better result. I congratulate all the students, parents and teachers,” Dr Kader added.

In Sharjah, 214 students from Emirates National School appeared for the Grade X exams. Prakarsh Singh topped the school with 98.8 per cent and Avani Asoken followed with 97.8 per cent. Nearly 54 students secured above 90 per cent and 157 students obtained more than 57 per cent.

Students at Indian High School Dubai also had impressive results. Science topper Dev Nareshkumar Aswani scored 97.4 per cent along with four other students. Commerce topper, Shreya Ramu scored 98.6 per cent and Christina Elizabeth from humanities topped scoring 98.4 per cent.

