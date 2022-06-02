UAE: Bullying still a major issue among students, says youth leader

Children's council members visit schools, organise workshops and awareness campaigns to deal with the subject

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 5:28 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 5:40 PM

Bullying is a major problem affecting children in the UAE and many parents aren’t aware that their young ones are going through issues, said an official from the UAE children’s council.

Salama Seif Alteneiji, the outgoing President of the Children’s Advisory Council, which is under the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said, during interactions with several children across the UAE over the past three years, her council members found out that many children were being bullied physically, verbally and on social media.

“Bullying is still a major problem among children. We have interacted with many children during visits to schools, in workshops and in other places and found out that many of those being bullied fear to tell their parents or teachers about it,” she told Khaleej Times on Thursday during an event held at the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood offices, Abu Dhabi to elect new council members.

The Children's Advisory Council, which was formed in 2019, is a platform for communicating the needs and challenges of children, and help achieve their vision for their future and the country's future.

Alteneiji, who is in Grade 10, Falaj Al Mualla School in Umm Al Quwain, said, she and her council members have tried to fight bullying by visiting schools, organising workshops and awareness campaigns where they talk to children about the negative effects of bullying and how to deal with it.

“We had dedicated a whole week to visit schools and educate children on how to deal with bullying, avoid being alone, ignoring bullies and staying away from them, and not allow them to throw insults,” she said, stressing that the council has always advised children to report bullies to their parents and teachers.

The Emirati teenager says it's important to manage bullies by not showing negative feelings, staying calm. It is also important to tell them that what they say hurts h, and to change the subject of conversation when their colleagues start bullying them and complimenting the bully making them feel embarrassed and link the praise to the insult.

“We have issued several awareness messages on the dangers of bullying, including cyber bullies. The messages also explain how to deal with the victim and put an end to the issue by talking directly with the bully, with the intervention of friends and telling parents or family members about it,” Alteneiji explained.

Another member of the Children’s Advisory Council, Wadeema Jumah Al Darmaki, a Grade 12 student at Melih School in Abu Dhabi said they organised several meetings with parents where they provided them with information that helps them identify the extent at which their child is subject to bullying.

“We have also told parents and guardians to be role models for their children because whatever they copy from them is what they will practice,” she said.

The advisory council had also came up with the idea that led to the establishment the Emirati Children’s Parliament, which aims to promote children's participation in governance and engaging with government officials on matters that concern them.

The Children's Advisory Council is composed of nine members aged between 12 and 15, and of distinguished talents from each gender, chosen from across the country's Emirates. Each member represents their Emirate, and among them, two members of the People of Determination.

Rym Abdulla Al Falasy, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood said the council aims to express the members' opinions in all fields such as education, health, cultural and social projects that are presented to them, and consolidate the foundation of dialogue between children among themselves and officials.

“The advisory council also aims to consolidate the principle of child participation and provide an organised framework to discuss ideas and reach their aspirations through an appropriate environment that gives them confidence, instils the values of loyalty and belonging to the country, and enshrine Emirati culture and values,” she said, adding that the members will also gain the opportunity to develop their analytical and creative problem solving skills and instil the values of tolerance, respect, and sportsmanship.