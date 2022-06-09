Two UAE schools shortlisted for $250,000 'World's Best School' prizes

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 11:07 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 10:18 PM

Two schools in the UAE have been named in the Top 10 shortlists for the new $250,000 World’s Best School Prizes.

GEMS Legacy School, a private K-12 school in Dubai, is among the Top 10 institutions shortlisted for the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

Another school in Abu Dhabi, Shining Star International School, has been named in the Top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation.

The initiative was launched this year by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture and American Express.

These coveted prizes have been launched for the pivotal role the institutions play in developing the next generation of learners as well as for their contribution to society’s progress.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said, “With over 1.5 billion learners impacted by school and university closures, Covid has greatly exacerbated a global education crisis in which, even before the pandemic, the UN warned progress was already too slow to achieve universal quality education by 2030.

“We have launched the World’s Best School Prizes as a grassroots solution to help build the systemic change needed. By telling the stories of inspirational schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities, schools can share their best practices and have their voices heard at the top table to help transform education.

“I want to congratulate GEMS Legacy School and Shining Star International School for making the Top 10 shortlists for the inaugural World’s Best School Prizes. Educators all over the world will now be able to learn from the examples of these outstanding UAE schools.”

The five World’s Best School Prizes was founded by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, Templeton World Charity Foundation, and the Lemann Foundation.

Peter Lacy, Global Sustainability Services Lead and Chief Responsibility Officer at Accenture, said, “Accenture is proud to partner with T4 Education on the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action, which celebrates schools’ incredible efforts to empower the next generation to harness new technologies and innovative practices that tackle the global sustainability issues that impact us all."

Madge Thomas, Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express, avers, “We are pleased to recognize students and educators who are taking action to protect the environment and their futures."