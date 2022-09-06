Teachers Day in UAE: Educators honoured at Indian schools

Twenty two teachers and 11 principals were celebrated from various schools

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 3:35 PM

Dozens of teachers and principals were honoured in a colourful event organised by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Indian Association Ajman on the occasion of September 5, Teacher’s Day.

“It is great to be receiving this award, but my real happiness comes from seeing my students flourish,” said Supriya Sukunan, a teacher from Woodlem Park School, Ajman, who was one of the teachers honoured at the event.

“I have been teaching for over 16 years and for me my children mean the world. Just like a mother nurtures her children, I have been nurturing the all-round development of each student of mine and seeing them succeed at life is what keeps me going every day.”

Teaching science and biology to students in Grades 5 to Grade 10, Sukunan said there were several students whose lives she was able to impact positively.

“One boy came to me in Grade 10,” she said. “He was expected to fail the exams. However, when I started teaching him, I could see that he was intelligent. It is just that he needed some motivation. He not only passed grade 10 but went on to become an accountant and now works in Dubai. Every time anything good happens in his life, he will message me and that is a great feeling. He messaged me even today to wish me a happy teacher's day.”

Twenty-two teachers and 11 principals from various schools in Ajman were honoured for their excellent academic achievements at the event which was attended by hundreds of teachers and support staff from all around the UAE.

Ramkumar Thangaraj, the acting consul general and consul (passport, attestation and education) inaugurated the event. Speaking at the event, he thanked teachers for their contributions. “Your service and contribution in promotion of the Indian education system in the UAE and in nation-building by creating high quality of human resource in your classrooms is commendable,” he said.

“I am honoured to get this award,” said Mohammed Nahas, a Math teacher from City Private School. He said he strived to make math fun for his students. “When I was in school, I used to study math with fear of punishment. But when I became a teacher, I knew that I wanted to make my students fall in love with the subject because of me. This has been my number one priority.”

It was a chance encounter that led Nahas into teaching, “I was in the process of looking for a job when someone asked me to teach a few students,” he said. “I started in one small room with just three students. Soon I realized that I enjoyed it a lot. So, I completed my bachelor's in education and then came to the UAE in 2006. Since then, I have been teaching here.”

Colourful dance performances, skits and group songs presented by teachers at various schools were the highlight of the event. Over 150 teachers participated in the cultural programs that were staged.

“We are getting on stage after a long time,” said Surya, a teacher at City Private School. She was joined by her colleagues Shruthi, Joyce and Sherin as the group danced to the tunes of a popular Hindi song. “We were able to practice for just two days in between classes but it was good fun. We used to dance when were in school and college, so it felt good to be back on stage.”

