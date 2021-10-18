Students Receive Industry-backed funding to study at Top-Ranked Australian University in Dubai
Curtin University Dubai has launched an industry-backed scholarship program this September, with 35 students awarded funding for their studies at the University's campus in Dubai.
The program enables students to gain access to funding of up to AED 100,000 towards their studies, as well as mentorship and placement opportunities with partner organisations such as CNBC Africa, Forbes Africa, Transnational Education Group (TAG), and one of UAE's leading engineering and contracting conglomerates, Yogi Group.
With the success of the launch of this scholarship program, Curtin University Dubai aims to widen the offerings of industry-backed partnerships to further integrate students' career prospects and experience into their education.
The University is known for its creative ways to honour its motto, 'Make tomorrow better', and supporting its students in any way possible for a better future.
For more information, please visit https://curtindubai.ac.ae/