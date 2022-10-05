Sheikh Mohammed announces formation of council for teachers, school leaders

Sheikh Dr Sultan also directed expansion of Khalifa Al Hamza School in Al Madam
A new council will be set up for teachers and school leaders, the UAE Vice-President announced on Wednesday, World Teachers' Day.
In a tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to form the council so that teachers and school leaders could get involved in the decision-making process for the education sector.
In another tweet, Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to teachers and educators saying, without them "our generations would not have known good from evil and right from wrong."
Referring to the teachers, he wrote: "Without them, we would not have written the letters of our lives. Without them, our countries would not have advanced in science.
"Thank you to all the teachers. Thank you to the owners of the noblest message and the greatest national mission."
