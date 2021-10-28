Sharjah: Students with chronic diseases can continue remote learning

Four categories are exempt from the mandatory return to in-person classes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 3:41 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 3:43 PM

Students suffering from high-risk chronic diseases or are immunocompromised because of an active long-term illness can continue their education online.

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said pupils in four categories will be exempt from the mandatory full return to in-person learning at the emirate’s private schools.

In addition to those with medical conditions, pupils who are healthy, but live with parents or family members who have a serious chronic disease or are at risk because of immunity problems will also be allowed to continue distant learning.

They will need to submit a detailed medical report of the condition, attested by a consultant or specialist physician licensed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The report, which should be presented to the school clinic, must describe the health condition and demonstrate evidence of the risk of contracting Covid-19 if the pupil physically attends classes.

ALSO READ:

>> Sharjah: Private schools to gradually return to in-person classes on October 31

Students who are stuck in their home countries due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19 or are quarantining are also exempt from attending school.

In these cases, official documents must be attested by the UAE Embassy or consulate in the student’s home country with evidence for the reason behind their inability to travel back to the UAE.