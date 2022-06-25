Sharjah Ruler stresses on importance of teaching Arabic to students

Sheikh Sultan announces launch of 2nd edition of 'Teaching Honour' programme

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 9:40 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 10:01 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the launch of the second edition of the “Teaching Honour” programme during the opening ceremony of the First International Forum for Arabic Teachers organised by the Sharjah Education Academy under the slogan “Arabic: Future and Identity.”

The Sharjah Ruler stressed on the importance of teaching Arabic to students, and developing its teaching methods, and encouraging students to learn it, being the historical, cultural and scientific legacy for them, in addition to its being the language of the Holy Quran.

This came during Sheikh Dr Sultan's speech, on Saturday, at the opening ceremony of the forum.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Dr. Saeed Mousabeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council; Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority in Sharjah, and a number of officials, and education experts.