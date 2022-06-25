Sharjah Ruler stresses on importance of teaching Arabic to students

The initiative was launched this year by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture and American Express
Education2 weeks ago
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the launch of the second edition of the “Teaching Honour” programme during the opening ceremony of the First International Forum for Arabic Teachers organised by the Sharjah Education Academy under the slogan “Arabic: Future and Identity.”
The Sharjah Ruler stressed on the importance of teaching Arabic to students, and developing its teaching methods, and encouraging students to learn it, being the historical, cultural and scientific legacy for them, in addition to its being the language of the Holy Quran.
This came during Sheikh Dr Sultan's speech, on Saturday, at the opening ceremony of the forum.
The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Dr. Saeed Mousabeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council; Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority in Sharjah, and a number of officials, and education experts.
The initiative was launched this year by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture and American Express
Education2 weeks ago
The innovative educational experience will be implemented in the current academic year in 10 schools
Education2 weeks ago
Parents can get accurate and up-to-date list
Education2 weeks ago
The graduation ceremony will pay tribute to the late leader
Education2 weeks ago
The ‘Generation Schools’ model will target around 14,000 students and will commence from August 29
Education2 weeks ago
The government will bear students' fees and all operating expenses
Education2 weeks ago
The government will bear students' fees and all operating expenses
Education2 weeks ago
The guide for schools’ readiness for exams also listed out 18 violations during exams
Education2 weeks ago