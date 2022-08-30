Sharjah Ruler approves 1,500 scholarships for undergraduate students

Experts discourage parents from giving kids ready-to-eat snacks, unhealthy food
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 1,000 scholarships for undergraduate students at the University of Sharjah (UoS) and American University of Sharjah (UoS).
During the next two days, Sharjah Ruler will approve 500 additional scholarships at the two universities.
This came during "Direct Line" programme on Sharjah Radio.
Over one million students, 65,000 teaching staff will return to campus on Monday
It will take in nearly three thousand students
Last-minute shopping, finishing holiday homework, supporting children's mental health on parents' agendas
Kids with disorganised sleeping patterns may throw temper tantrums, exhibit bad behaviour
Most UAE schools recorded better performances than last written exams in 2019
Several students score straight Grade 9s in first written examination since Covid-19 pandemic
Thousands of students have spent their infancy in socially distanced environs