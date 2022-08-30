Sharjah Ruler approves 1,500 scholarships for undergraduate students

University of Sharjah and American University of Sharjah to benefit from grant

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 4:58 PM

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 1,000 scholarships for undergraduate students at the University of Sharjah (UoS) and American University of Sharjah (UoS).

During the next two days, Sharjah Ruler will approve 500 additional scholarships at the two universities.

This came during "Direct Line" programme on Sharjah Radio.