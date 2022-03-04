Russia-Ukraine crisis: Abu Dhabi school holds ‘Light a Candle for Peace’ campaign

Students and staff of Private International English School, got together to promote the message of peace

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 11:32 AM

An Indian school in Abu Dhabi held a ‘Light a Candle for Peace’ campaign to express solidarity with those affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Students and staff of Private International English School, popularly known as Bhavans, got together to promote the message of peace, harmony and unity.

A prayer session was held paying homage to those who have lost their lives in the conflict and in hope for a world without war, terror and hate. Students were sensitised about the shattering realities of a war. Later, they lit candles as lights were switched off – a symbolic gesture to inspire hope and wish for peace and love.

“We encouraged the young Bhavanites to be ambassadors of peace wherever they go in life, to uphold the virtues of harmony and tolerance instilled in them by the school,” said principal Girija Baiju.

Students from Grade 1 to 8, the principal, vice-principal Suresh V. Balakrishnan, head mistress, head of departments, teachers and non-teaching staff took part in the campaign held in the school auditorium.

“We got together to accentuate the significance of peace and integration in a world grappling with the threat of a war. By lighting a candle, we aim to bring about peace by spreading light. Students prayed and hoped that the collective prayers of their innocent hearts would bring about peaceful coexistence and brotherhood in the world,” school chairman N.K. Ramachandran Menon added.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has entered its second week. The UN human rights office on Thursday said that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in Ukraine in the first week of the war.

