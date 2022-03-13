Registration now open to join UAE public schools for next academic year

They also highlighted the importance of reading in upgrading the culture of the individual and society
Registration for new pupils hoping to enrol in UAE public schools or transfer from private schools in the country or abroad for the academic year 2022-2023 will begin on March 14, authorities have announced.
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said on Twitter that this registration for all cycles is specifically for Emirati pupils and will run until April 1, 2022.
Parents have been urged to register their children through the ESE website: ese.gov.ae.
Officials had earlier noted that kindergarten enrolment age is calculated for those who have reached the approved age for registration by August 31 of the new academic year.
To enrol in the first year of Kindergarten KG-1, pupils must be four years old, and for the KG-2, pupils must be five years old.
According to education authorities, pupils wanting to enrol in Grade-1 must be six years old and not more than eight years old.
The Emirates Schools Establishment is an independent federal entity with its mandate to manage and operate public schools, prioritising students' interests and those at the forefront of the educational process.
The establishment enhances the efficiency of the UAE's public education sector within the framework of the government's general policy while developing strategies and plans for the education sector, in addition to refining students' skills and enhancing their knowledge.
