New UAE weekend: 5 models schools could follow from 2022

Schools and universities across the country will follow the new work week
Education2 weeks ago
When schools across the UAE reopen after the winter break on January 3, 2022, pupils and staff will follow a new academic week.
Their Friday-Saturday weekend would change, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. Friday classes would need to end before 12pm.
In Sharjah, pupils and academic staff will have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.
This means that the academic week will be reduced across UAE schools from the new year. To make up for the loss, education regulators have specified different models that schools could follow:
In Sharjah, schools can increase the length of the school day and modify their study schedules and class duration as they see fit. In Dubai, flexibility is allowed when it comes to timings to ensure that schools are able to meet their curriculum requirements. Schools are required to inform the KHDA about their updated operating hours.
In Dubai, schools can start the classes earlier or end them later than the current timings, provided they consult with parents.
In Sharjah, schools can hold a maximum of three hours of e-classes per week. This means that pupils can be asked to login after school hours.
In Sharjah, schools can add a maximum of seven days to the academic year. Schools could remain open for an additional week before the summer vacation commences.
This helps teachers prioritise active learning during class time by assigning students lecture materials and presentations to be viewed at home or outside of class.
(Source: KT reports, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Sharjah Private Education Authority)
ALSO READ:
Schools and universities across the country will follow the new work week
Education2 weeks ago
From January 1, 2022, schools will function from Monday to Thursday, with a half-day on Friday
Education2 weeks ago
State-of-the-art and sustainable campus to be ready by 2023
Education2 weeks ago
Several schools organise end-of-year celebrations ahead of the holidays
Education2 weeks ago
CBSE asks examiners to stick to the answer keys shared by Board
Education2 weeks ago
Pupils were prepared for the exams as schools had provided guidance and practice on how to attempt the papers
Education3 weeks ago
Teachers preparing students for answering questions based on the new format of multiple choice questions
Education3 weeks ago
No need for prior approval to seek school admission
Education3 weeks ago