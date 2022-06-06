New charter school model announced in UAE to follow American curriculum

The ‘Generation Schools’ model will target around 14,000 students and will commence functioning from August 29

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 8:06 PM

A new charter school model has been announced in the UAE on Monday that will follow the American curriculum while incorporating all the UAE subjects.

Lectures will be delivered in English, spearheading a change in the delivery model that was traditionally taught in Arabic.

However, subjects like Islamic studies, Moral education and UAE Social Studies will continue to be taught in Arabic.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday said the ‘Generation Schools’ model will target around 14,000 students and will commence functioning from August 29.

Heather Mann, Director of Education of Taleem, one of the private school groups that will be running these schools, said: “These are very firmly Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) schools. But we are changing the curriculum and moving to the American curriculum, following New York standards. That, of course, is a big change. Apart from the UAE subjects, everything will be delivered in English, which will be a change for the students, who in these schools have traditionally had most of their teaching in Arabic.”

These tuition-free schools known as Ajyal Schools, or Generation Schools, will also be run by two other private school groups — Aldar and Bloom Education.

New staff to be hired

“Existing staff will be for the subjects taught in Arabic. We will be hiring new teachers for all the other American curriculum subjects,” Mann added.

Ten schools will be run by these groups in the first year. This will be increased to 28 in a span of three years.

“It is a new initiative to raise the profile of education and to improve the life chances and the outcomes for our Emirati youth.

“We will have four schools, one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah,” she added.

Throwing light on the future of education in the Emirates and how the public-private partnership will foster the learning landscape for the better, Mann underlined: “This seems to be the future of quality education as a major drive in improving the life chances, particularly for Emiratis, to ensure that they're well-equipped for the future. It's based on the charter school model. We already have six charter schools growing to nine in September. It will support the improvements of education right across all the Emirates. We are excited, because for us as a company, it’s our ability to give back and be part of the growth of the Emirates and to do our part in raising the quality of education for everyone, whether you're Emirati or an expat. That's why we're so excited to be part of the whole new project.”