Mohamed bin Zayed Award now open to foreign, non-Arabic speaking teachers

Foreign and non-Arabic speaking teachers in private schools are now eligible to apply for the Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher.
Committee members announced the launch of the award's fourth cycle during a Press conference held at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The new cycle will allow foreign teachers to register for the award in English.
Speaking at the conference, Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and General Supervisor of the Award, expressed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sponsor of the Award.
The award, which was launched in 2017, has received a positive response from various participating countries, he said.
“Alongside achieving an additional gain that is the desire of other Arab countries to join, which they expressed, and that is something we are all pleased about. The Syrian Arab Republic, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Tunisia joined the award in its Fourth Cycle," Al Hammadi said.
He added that the award seeks to be universal and provide access to every teacher in different parts of the world. As a result, Switzerland, Finland and Austria have also joined the award.
"That is participation we are pleased with. It indicates a great global educational movement in which the award will be the main player," he said.
