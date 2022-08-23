Look: New British school opens in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City

Campus includes auditorium, swimming pools, sport facilities

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 6:00 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 6:35 PM

A new state-of-the-art campus of a British private international academy on a 180,000sqm area has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City.

Yasmina British Academy will commence operations from the new academic year with intake of students for FS1 (nursery) and FS2. The new purpose-built campus will be an extension of the existing academy in the locality, and will see the transition of students in two phases.

“We have an annual intake of nearly 3,000 students. But we have an excess demand. Unfortunately, we have been unable to accommodate students on our waiting list, which is why we thought about this expansion,” Yasmina British Academy executive principal Keith Miller told Khaleej Times.

“In a few weeks we will see the new state-of-the-art campus, which is near Al Forsan, buzzing with activities. We are very excited about this new campus,” Miller noted.

Officials from the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi (ADEK), Aldar Academies and Aldar Education opened the new campus of Al Yasmina Academy.

“We will continue to provide an outstanding educational experience with new world-class facilities. Students of FS1 and FS2 will relocate to the new location starting this month,” Stephen Sharples, executive director (education), Aldar Education, said.

The new campus includes a large auditorium for performances and conferences, a range of swimming pools, 12 specialist science laboratories, state of the art computer suites, an audio, film and TV recording studio, STEM and design and technology facilities, and outstanding indoor and outdoor sport facilities.

Every classroom will feature the latest interactive technology.

“The new multi-building campus will foster a future-focused educational experience while delivering on our environmental commitments to supply sustainable schools to the UAE,” Holly Gibbs, primary principal, underlined.

The new multi-building campus incorporates state of the art facilities that will enable our teachers and students to flourish, fostering a future focused educational experience while also delivering on our environmental commitments to supply sustainable schools to the UAE.

While Phase 1 for students in FS1 (nursery) and FS2 will start from the academic year on August 29, the rest of the school will be ready as per the Phase 2 expansions.

“As part of phase 2, an impressive Post-16 Centre will be built to retain our prominent position within the very popular and easily accessible Khalifa City area of Abu Dhabi. Once fully constructed, it will be a leading educational facility of its type in Abu Dhabi,” Ish Siyani, senior manager (operations), said.

“The new facility will act as a social, sporting and performance hub for both the local and international communities of the city. The new campus enables us to add even more value to our currently outstanding educational provision, while utilising the reputation of Aldar Academies’ brand to positively impact the lives of our learning community in the UAE,” Siyani added.

ALSO READ: