Learners University College tells you why 2022 is the best time to get an MBA
Invest in an affordable MBA programme offered by Learners University College
A quick scan of popular job portals in Dubai reveals that over 3,000 vacancies are presently advertised across the GCC, which require applicants with an MBA degree. So, what is it about the MBA that makes it open new career opportunities and build a successful managerial career?
Learners University College - Where managers come to learn
Learners University College is where working professionals with managerial ambitions come to learn skills that make future business leaders in the UAE and beyond. Since its inception in 2017, LUC - as it is popularly known, has trained over 2,000 working professionals across a variety of specialisations.
It offers a host of graduate and postgraduate business and management programmes in collaboration with its prestigious B-School partner, the Swiss School of Management, Switzerland - undergraduate and postgraduate diplomas from OTHM, UK and is the official GCC student recruitment collaborator on behalf of Singhania University.
Hybrid learning at Learners University College
Working professionals are always trying to juggle their work and personal lives, which can make studying at a traditional university difficult owing to the timing and extensive commitments required.
LUC follows a hybrid approach to course delivery where classes are held on weekends, combining face-to-face classroom instruction with online facilities such as tutorials, e-libraries, messaging and assessment.
The hybrid learning model helps students to manage their personal and professional lives without sacrificing one another.
What are the benefits of an Executive MBA?
An Executive MBA helps to acquire skills and competencies for middle and senior-level leadership roles. Executive MBA programme enables executives to integrate and apply relevant knowledge from different functional areas such as HR, accounting, finance, marketing, IT and supply chain.
It also helps students broaden their professional network as they meet similar professionals working in the city.
How does an MBA help your career?
Earning an MBA helps you stand head and shoulders above the competition. You will qualify for more desirable positions and have a wider variety of job opportunities available to you. Obtaining an MBA thus, makes you more marketable. It teaches you skills that you can apply to solve multi-functional challenges, helping your organisation succeed.
How does an MBA affect your salary?
Holding an MBA increases your earning potential. According to the Graduate Management Admission Council's last Corporate Recruiters Survey, MBA graduates earn 77 per cent more than people with bachelor's degree.
When is the right time for an EMBA?
The days where professionals had to quit their jobs to get a degree are a thing of the past. As a working professional, an MBA is a career insurance. The pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation of companies and jobs. To adapt to the fast changing business landscape, constant upskilling is the key to staying relevant in the job market.Therefore, the right time for an MBA is now.
Does an MBA teach you to become a future entrepreneur?
The Executive MBA programme is the perfect tool for professionals looking to start a successful business venture. The final dissertation of an MBA revolves around creating a business plan, which is as close as it gets to launching a startup on paper. The programme combines theory with practice, providing students the opportunity to test the theories, models, and strategies learned in the classroom by creating a real business plan without actually having invested in one.
The number of success stories and market leaders are proof that an MBA has always proven to be a very lucrative investment in one's career.
To take the first step towards an exciting future, contact the Admissions Counsellor at Learners University College at Hotline: 600 52 72 21 or +971 58 536 02 11 or visit www.learnersuae.com.
We look forward to welcoming you to Learners University College.