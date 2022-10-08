KT UniExpo: Online search not enough to explore university opportunities, say students

Many high school pupils decide to come back on the second day of the event to speak to more admission managers and career counsellors

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 6:47 PM

While there's a gazilion resources online about universities, several UAE students find that they could get more meaningful advice and information from counsellors and experts in a face-to-face exhibition.

Class 11 student Darshit Shah, for example, wanted to take up information technology, along with finance and business. At the KT UniExpo — which was held in Dubai from Friday to Saturday — he was able to explore the opportunities offered by UAE universities.

“I came here yesterday from my school, but I wasn't able to visit other university stalls. So, I came back on the second day," said Shah, who studies at Global Indian International School.

“I kept researching online about the offerings at universities. But we are not able to communicate with admission managers there," he added. "At the KT UniExpo, I can clear my doubts, freely ask questions, and even do comparative research based on the brochures provided by the universities."

Samina Amreen, a 12th-grader at GEMS academy, also came to the fair with her cousins and friends — hoping that they can find a college where they can all go together.

"However, we want to get into different courses, and we have come here to find out a university that offers programmes of our interest,” said Amreen.

Her cousin Amna Raheel was able to speak to career counsellors from several universities. "We have shortlisted three universities to get admission into and then focused on one,” she said.

Anshul Shetty, a 12th grader at GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis, also went to the expo with his father. He wanted to get into entrepreneurship so he could expand his father's electronics business to other parts of the world.

“We soon zeroed in on one university offering subjects of my interest,” Shetty said.

