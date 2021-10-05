KT UniExpo 2021 returns for third edition on Oct 7-8

Students can take the test more than once until they achieve the required grades without repeating a year of high school
After a successful launch in 2019, KT UniExpo returns for its third edition on October 7-8, 2021. A comprehensive two-day event, KT UniExpo will be attended by students of age 16+ who are considering their higher education options, as well as their parents and teachers.
Hosting 30+ local and international higher education institutions and a live seminar area, KT UniExpo is the UAE's leading event providing the best of higher education from around the world.
It will enable universities engage face-to-face or virtually with their next intake of students from UAE and the wider Middle East, increase awareness of their institutions, and recruit students from across the region – all in one platform over just two days!
Some of the participating universities and education partners are Al Ghurair University, American University in Dubai, The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, American University of Sharjah, Amity University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Canadian University Dubai, Curtin University Dubai, De Montfort University, EdOrbis - University Admission Made Easy, Education Malaysia, Global Business Studies (GBS Dubai), Hayden and Reynott, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, London American City College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) - Dubai Campus, Middlesex University Dubai, Murdoch University Dubai, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU), Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), SP Jain School of Global Management, St George’s University, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Bolton, Academic Centre-RAK, University of Sharjah, University of Wollongong in Dubai, and Westford University College. Shein has joined #KTUniExpo2021 as the Fashion Partner, and Baskin Robbins has joined as the Happiness Partner.
