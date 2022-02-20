India to set up first IIT in UAE under new trade deal

The 23 premiere institutes in India offer a range of degrees starting from BTech to doctoral programmes

In this photo taken on December 6, 2021, students attend a class in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 10:47 AM

India has announced to set up the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE as part of the India-UAE trade deal signed on February 18, 2022.

This will be the first time an IIT will be established outside India.

"Confirming the historical relations existing between the two countries and realizing the need to establish world-class institutions that encourage and support innovation and technological progress, the leaders agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology in the United Arab Emirates," according to a joint UAE-India Vision statement.

IITs are the national institute of India and presently there are 23 IITs in the country. These 23 IITs are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) level programmes.

Some of the top IITs in India are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. Prominently, IITs are known for offering B Tech and M Tech degree programmes.

Admission in IIT is conducted through Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced, and top-ranking JEE Mains qualified students are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

India-UAE CEPA pact

UAE ministers and senior officials affirmed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between the UAE and India on Friday, is a significant milestone that ushers a new phase of joint strategic cooperation in all sectors.

The agreement, which builds on the deep-rooted historical relations between both countries, is the first under UAE's international agreements development programme, which was launched as part of "Projects of the 50".

It was signed after a virtual summit held between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with aims to boost trade and investments and usher in a new era of economic progress.

The partnership between the two countries has led to the joint work on several agreements and Memorandum of Understanding in several areas, including: The Economy, Climate Change and Houbara Conservation, Industries and Advanced Technologies, Low Carbon Hydrogen Developments and Investments, Food Security, Financial Services, and Issuance of India-UAE Joint Stamps.

Economic partnership

The leaders welcomed the establishment of a dedicated India Mart in Jebel Ali Free Zone and directed their respective officials to further promote two-way investments in infrastructure projects, including expediting work on establishing a dedicated investment zone for UAE companies and joint ventures which would focus on inter alia establishing a food corridor.

ALSO READ:

Energy partnership

The UAE is one of India's key energy providers and remains committed to meeting India's growing energy demand and is proud to have been the first international partner to invest by way of crude oil in India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves Programme.

Indian companies have steadily increased their participation across the entire UAE's energy sector and represent some of Abu Dhabi's key concession and exploration partners.

Further work will be undertaken to identify new collaboration opportunities to support India's energy requirements, including new energies, and ensure the provision of affordable and secure energy supplies to India's growing economy.

Climate action and renewables

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on UAE's selection as the host of COP28 in 2023.

The leaders also agreed to work closely in the contexts of COP, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Food security

The leaders agreed to expand cooperation through enhanced bilateral food and agriculture trade and responsible foreign investments in agriculture and food systems.

The leaders agreed that India and UAE would promote and strengthen the infrastructure and dedicated logistic services connecting farms to ports to final destinations in the UAE.

The leaders directed relevant government agencies and industry partners to initiate and implement pilot projects pilot projects in both countries.

Inputs from WAM