India: Exam dates for ICSE, ISC announced

Results for Grades X, XII expected to be declared in May 2023

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 7:00 PM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday announced the time tables for the 2023 semester 2 exams for ICSE Grade 10 and ISC Grade 12.

The Grade 10 exams will start on February 27 and continue until March 29 while the Grade 12 exams will start on February 13 and continue until March 31.

The board has also said that the results for the ICSE, ISC 2023 exams will be declared in May 2023.

The duration of the exams will be 3 hours. In addition to the time indicated for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper.

For more details visit the CISCE official website cisce.org.

Class 10 ICSE datasheet 2023

Class 12 ISC datasheet 2023